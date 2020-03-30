Fed. Circ. Spurns USPTO Advice To Deny Redo Under Arthrex

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Citing Arthrex, the Federal Circuit on Monday ordered the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to rehear a case over invalidated semiconductor patents, rejecting the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s argument that North Star Innovations Inc. forfeited its constitutionality challenge by not raising it earlier. In a nonprecedential order, the appeals court granted North Star’s bid to vacate and remand the PTAB’s decisions invalidating its patents challenged by Micron Technology Inc. The board had ruled on the patents days before the court’s October Arthrex ruling came down, which held that PTAB judges were unconstitutionally appointed. Last month, the USPTO intervened and told...

