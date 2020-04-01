Brattle Lands Veteran Economist From Compass Lexecon

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- An economist with 15 years of experience working on mergers and antitrust conduct cases for the Federal Trade Commission and in private practice joined The Brattle Group on Wednesday from Compass Lexecon. Loren K. Smith is joining Brattle as a principal in the consulting firm's Washington, D.C., office, where he'll lead the merger team working out of the global antitrust and competition group, the company announced. Smith previously served as a staff economist at the FTC and most recently was an executive vice president with economics consultancy Compass Lexecon. James Keyte, director of global development at Brattle, told Law360 that Smith...

