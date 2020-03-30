Self-Sabotage Pleas Get Steuben Another Shot In Nestle IPR

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday gave Steuben another chance to defend its patent from Nestle at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, evidently persuaded that the food company didn't waive constitutional arguments later raised in the court's Arthrex decision because they would have amounted to self-sabotage. The panel had refused Steuben Foods Inc.'s first bid for a remand in January, saying the company wasn't entitled to a do-over under Arthrex because it didn't bring up the underlying constitutional challenge in an earlier appeal. But the panel took back its decision Monday, after Steuben said it wouldn't have made sense to challenge...

