Cannabis Data Co. Says Conn. Court Can't Decide TM Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- PanXchange Inc. says a Connecticut federal court doesn't have the jurisdictional authority to preside over a lawsuit by cannabis price tracker New Leaf Data Services LLC accusing the market analytics company of infringing its "Hemp Benchmarks" mark, since PanXchange has no paid subscribers in Connecticut. In a 17-page motion to dismiss on Friday, PanXchange told the court that the company is based in Denver and has no offices, property or employees in Connecticut. The company also argued that New Leaf hasn’t shown it purposefully directed any activity relevant to this case toward Connecticut that would give the state’s federal court authority...

