Williams-Sonoma To Pay FTC $1M Over 'Made In US' Claims

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Williams-Sonoma Inc. has agreed to pay $1 million to end claims from the Federal Trade Commission that some of its subsidiary brands like Pottery Barn made bogus claims that their products were made in the United States, the FTC announced Monday. The FTC said this is the second time it has nailed the home goods giant for making false statements about its products being made in the U.S. In this instance, the subsidiaries falsely claimed that certain subcategories of products — like Goldtouch's bakeware and Pottery Barn Teen and Pottery Barn Kids' upholstered furniture — were all, or virtually all, American-made,...

