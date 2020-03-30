O’Melveny Seeks To Nix Fraud Claims After Arbitration Win

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP urged a California federal judge Monday to toss fraudulent transfer claims in a malpractice suit brought by the Chapter 7 trustee for Aletheia Research and Management, saying an arbitrator already resolved the issue in the law firm's favor. O'Melveny's attorney, Kevin S. Rosen of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, asked U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder during a telephone hearing to grant summary judgment in the law firm's favor regarding the remaining fraudulent transfer claims in the suit brought by Jeffrey Golden, the liquidating trustee for the defunct Aletheia, that has largely been resolved by a contested...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS