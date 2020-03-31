SEC Grants Rare Compliance-Related Whistleblower Award

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has granted a $450,000 award to a whistleblower with compliance-related responsibilities, marking just the third payout ever to an individual with a compliance or internal audit role since the whistleblower program's 2011 inception. The SEC on Monday said the whistleblower suffered "unique hardships" as a result of the ordeal, first attempting to handle the alleged misconduct internally and then alerting the commission after the required 120 days. The commission said the whistleblower's information led it to refocus its existing investigation into the alleged violations and, ultimately, to bring an enforcement action. "The whistleblower made reasonable...

