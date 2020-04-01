Law Firm Leaders: Lando & Anastasi's Peter Lando

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 12:44 PM EDT) -- Peter Lando co-founded intellectual property boutique Lando & Anastasi LLP in 2003, and in the years since, the Boston-based firm has grown from three attorneys to more than 30. Peter Lando Lando & Anastasi founder Here, Lando chats with Law360 about how his law firm is different from much of BigLaw — for instance, a 1,600 billable hour target — along with the values he brings to the law firm and his goals for its future. Lando & Anastasi is coming up on 17 years in business. How has your firm changed and evolved since it opened its doors? When we started, there...

