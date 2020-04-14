Thompson Hine Nabs Winston & Strawn Int'l Trade Atty In DC

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Thompson Hine LLP has added a Winston & Strawn LLP attorney to its international trade practice in D.C., where she has already hit the ground running to aid in procurement of essential medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Francesca Guerrero, who joined the firm as partner late last month after more than 13 years at Winston & Strawn, brings experience advising companies on compliance with export controls, sanctions, import regulations and the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act as well as other anti-bribery laws, according to a press release from Thompson Hine. Guerrero said she was drawn to Thompson Hine because of the...

