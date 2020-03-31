Hogan Lovells Adds Former White House Trade Adviser

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A former adviser to President Donald Trump on international trade and the global economy has joined Hogan Lovells as a partner in its international trade and investment practice, the firm announced Monday. The firm said Kelly Ann Shaw, who will officially start in her new role in mid-April, would provide a great benefit to clients on matters relating to both trade and government relations, touting her 10 years of experience and reputation for working with both sides of the aisle. "At this time of evolving trade relationships, and the intense global economic uncertainty spurred by the spread of the coronavirus, we are fortunate...

