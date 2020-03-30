Fed. Circ. Won't Stay Arthrex Decision For High Court Appeal

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday shot down a bid to press pause on its finding that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are unconstitutionally appointed, even though the request was backed by both parties in the case, Arthrex Inc. and Smith & Nephew Inc., as well as the federal government. The parties had asked the Federal Circuit last week to stay its decision, with Arthrex saying it's working on a U.S. Supreme Court petition and the federal government saying the solicitor general may decide to appeal as well. Smith & Nephew consented to the requests. But the Federal Circuit said Monday...

