Del. Court Says DuPont Can Arbitrate Chemours Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court upheld DuPont's demand for arbitration of a dispute over Chemours’ post-spinoff liability for its former parent’s multibillion-dollar environmental cleanup burdens, issuing a ruling late Monday that was laser-focused on contractual obligations to arbitrate. In a 39-page decision, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said the dispute and issues “are governed by rather straightforward application of settled law” regarding a separation agreement between the two companies, with those terms leaving him without jurisdiction. “I find the language of the separation agreement referring arbitrability to the arbitrator controlling here. Accordingly, I have no jurisdiction to entertain this matter, and the defendants’...

