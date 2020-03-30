Lucky's Market Gets Go-Ahead For $29M Ch. 11 Sales In Del.

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A series of transactions that will see bankrupt organic food retailer Lucky’s Market sell off much of its property for nearly $29 million received a nod from a Delaware judge Monday, who said he would approve the sales after wrinkles with creditors were ironed out. During a hearing conducted by phone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey agreed to approve the series of deals once updated sale orders were filed by Lucky's Market that reflected amendments made to satisfy the concerns of creditors, mostly the debtor's landlords. "It seems like there's some work still to be done," Judge Dorsey said of...

