Patenting Personalized Nutrition Is Challenging But Feasible

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Since the 1990s, there has been an increased effort to understand the complexity of how diet and the genome interact. While nutrigenetics addresses how an individual's genetic makeup impacts the ability to digest, absorb and use nutrients in food, nutrigenomics addresses how nutrition influences expression of the genome. Personalized nutrition, then, is the concept of adapting these two fields to fit any person’s needs — from high-endurance athletes to diabetic, obese or allergic individuals. While the intellectual property challenges faced in personalized nutrition are analogous in part to those of personalized medicine, there are unique issues brought about by the expansive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS