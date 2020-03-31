BREAKING: NLRB Finalizes Rule Revamping Union Election Procedures

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 8:52 AM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday finalized a rule overhauling parts of its election procedures in a way that board members say will protect workers' rights to choose whether or not they want union representation. The final rule, slated for publication in the Federal Register on Wednesday, adopted with some modifications a proposal the NLRB floated last year as the first leg of a broader effort to revise its union election processes. The rule is aimed at revamping three particular portions of that procedure: the labor board’s handling of so-called blocking charges, its voluntary recognition bar, and certain collective bargaining relationships involving...

