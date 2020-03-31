U. Of Miami Can't Dodge Ex-Student's Sexual Harassment Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday threw out an ex-graduate student's claims that the University of Miami negligently handled her allegations of sexual harassment by a former professor, but left a path for her to pursue allegations that the school violated federal several workplace regulations. Although U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams permanently dismissed plaintiff Ana Kono's claims that the institution was negligent in its supervision and retention of the professor in the face of Kono's concerns, the Miami-based judge said Kono can keep pursuing a retaliation claim and replead two other dismissed counts alleging the school violated Title IX of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS