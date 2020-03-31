Watchdog Says Minibond Probe Will Continue Amid Pandemic

Law360, London (March 31, 2020, 2:40 PM BST) -- Britain’s deposit protection program said Tuesday it is continuing its investigation into rogue advice given to London Capital and Finance customers, despite the COVID-19 crisis. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme, the national lifeboat program, told clients with money invested in LC&F that it is working to assess claims from those who lost out when the fund went bust in January 2019. “We realize that times of uncertainty can be hugely unsettling,” Caroline Rainbird, chief executive of the FSCS, said. “We want to reassure all our customers that we are doing all we can, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS