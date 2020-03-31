Director Handed Maximum Ban For Misusing Investor Cash

Law360, London (March 31, 2020, 1:07 PM BST) -- The director of a financial services company has been hit with the maximum 15-year disqualification order for his part in squandering £9.5 million ($11.5 million) of investors' money on office improvements and other company expenses, a government agency said Tuesday. Judge Clive Jones handed Shahram Shoraka the ban at the High Court on Feb. 26 after finding that he had acted with a lack of commercial probity, the Insolvency Service said. Shoraka was director of two financial services platforms, which allow advisers to manage their clients' investments, along with his partner Peter Hellman - who was disqualified for 14 years in...

