K&L Gates Denies Claims Of Disability Discrimination

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has denied allegations in Pennsylvania federal court that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and failed to accommodate an employee with anxiety and ADHD before firing him. The firm said Monday in a response to former employee Frank Krastman's lawsuit that he was not fired in retaliation for asking for disability accommodations, as Krastman claims, and that his unsatisfactory performance review was finalized before he approached the firm to ask for accommodations. The firm added that it did try to accommodate Krastman but eventually chose to fire him for failing to perform core functions of his job...

