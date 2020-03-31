Japanese Fintech Kyash Lands $45M Series C Funding Round

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Japanese digital wallet and payment processing provider Kyash announced a $45 million Series C funding round on Tuesday led by Goodwater Capital and Greenspring Associates as it seeks to further develop its mobile banking business. The Series C funding comes on the heels of the company's Series B round in July, during which investors contributed 1.5 billion Japanese yen. The most recent funding round brings Kyash's total funds raised to $73 million, according to the company. Kyash plans to use the funding to further its growth strategy and business domain, looking to expand particularly in the banking space. Kyash highlighted the...

