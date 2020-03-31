DSI Renal's Trustee Has $675M Clawback Damages Limited

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday limited the amount of damages able to be clawed back by the Chapter 7 trustee of DSI Renal Holdings LLC, who was seeking more than $675 million related to a 2010 restructuring transaction that allegedly walled off assets for a 2011 sale. In an opinion from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens, the court determined that trustee Alfred T. Giuliano cannot pursue recoveries in his adversary proceeding based on the value of stock acquired by DaVita Inc. in a nearly $700 million acquisition of DSI Renal in 2011, nor can he recover amounts paid to...

