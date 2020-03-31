Essential Oils, Musical Instruments Face New Import Rules

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Manufacturers of certain musical instruments, essential oils and suitcases will be required to declare that the plants used for their products have not been illegally harvested starting in October, according to a Federal Register notice Tuesday. In order to comport with a long-standing environmental law known as the Lacey Act, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said, in addition to identifying plants’ scientific names the declarations must include the plant’s value, the amount of the plant contained in the product and the country where the plant was harvested. “For paper and paperboard products containing recycled content, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS