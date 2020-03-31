Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Merger reviews continued chugging along last month despite the growing global impact of COVID-19, with U.S. and European enforcers clearing several multibillion-dollar deals and pressing ahead with open cases. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from March. Deals Several lawsuits seeking to upend the planned $56 billion merger of T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. have been resolved. The remaining state attorneys general who challenged the deal in New York federal court settled with the companies on March 11 without an appeal following their February loss. The Communications Workers of America and telecom company NTCH Inc. abandoned their...

