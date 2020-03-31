E-Commerce Biz Pinduoduo Raises $1.1B In Share Placement

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo said Tuesday it expects to raise $1.1 billion in a private placement, the latest of several hefty fundraises launched by the technology platform in recent years. Shanghai-based Pinduoduo Inc. said the investors would purchase $1.1 billion worth of newly issued Class A ordinary shares, which represents less than 3% of the company’s total outstanding shares. The backers were described as “long-term investors,” but their names were not disclosed in the announcement. The financing comes in the midst of market turmoil stemming from the coronavirus, which could lead more public companies to turn to private investors for equity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS