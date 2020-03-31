6th Circ. Revives Former School Official's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday revived an age bias lawsuit by a former Detroit Public Schools official, saying that questions remain about whether the district violated federal anti-discrimination law by selecting a 28-year-old woman for a job he had been advancing toward for a decade. A three-judge panel said a lower court improperly granted summary judgment to the district on Gregory Stokes’ claims that it violated Title VII and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act by letting his contract expire after hiring a younger candidate for the executive director of talent acquisition position for which he was also vying. Because Stokes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS