Pot Co. CannTrust To Restructure Amid Investor Suits

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Struggling cannabis company CannTrust Holdings on Tuesday secured restructuring protection from a Canadian federal court, allowing the company to avoid bankruptcy while temporarily shielding it from creditors and investor lawsuits. CannTrust said its future is in doubt as it searches for enough liquidity to resume operations, which have been stalled since last summer. The company said the coronavirus pandemic has added to its woes, leaving it no choice but to seek refuge in a Canadian law that allows companies with more than $5 million in debt to restructure. "Despite the efforts by CannTrust's management and board of directors to preserve the...

