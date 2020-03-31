How COVID-19 Is Affecting The High Court

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court and the lawyers who practice there are doing their best to maintain a sense of normalcy in the midst of a deadly pandemic, but anxiety about the court’s schedule, technical woes and a longing for face time with colleagues is making it difficult for many. The court has been closed to the public for weeks, and the justices are heeding social distancing guidelines by forgoing their traditional handshakes and dialing in to conferences remotely. All the same, the court has been handing down orders in pending cases and issuing opinions in argued cases, while forging ahead with its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS