Art Van Says COVID-19 Will Likely Force Conversion To Ch. 7

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for bankrupt home furnishing retailer Art Van Furniture told a Delaware judge Tuesday that it will no longer have access to its lender's cash by the end of the day and was left with no other option but to convert its case to a Chapter 7 liquidation after shuttering its 169 stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a hearing conducted telephonically, Art Van attorney Gregory W. Werkheiser of Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP said the company does not have enough cash to pay its currently accrued obligations without additional access to money from secured asset-based loan provider Wells...

