Chancery OKs COVID-Related Delay In Reinsurer Rehab Plan

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancellor on Tuesday extended the deadline for a receiver’s plan to rehabilitate reinsurer Scottish Re (US) Inc. or pivot to liquidation following a report that crucial interest rate and insurer mortality assumptions have taken a grim, COVID-19-related turn. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard approved the extension on the day that Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro, receiver for Scottish Re, was to have submitted a plan for rehabilitation of the reinsurance business. The decision also came three months after the chancellor warned during a hearing that he would need a “really, really good reason” for any extension. On Tuesday, however, the court...

