COVID-19 Unlikely To Excuse UK Financial Reg Violations

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- With a focus on treatment of customers and the markets continuing to operate, the Financial Conduct Authority has published guidance to assist firms in managing their COVID-19 response.[1] While the regulators are slowing or curtailing regulatory change to allow firms to address the practical challenges arising from COVID-19, firms are expected to take reasonable steps to ensure that they are prepared to meet the challenges COVID-19 could pose to customers and staff and to report immediately if they believe that they will be in difficulty. The Prudential Regulation Authority has also announced supervisory and prudential measures to address the unprecedented challenges...

