Pensions Adviser Banned For Losing £7M In Risky Schemes

Law360, London (April 1, 2020, 2:37 PM BST) -- A pensions investment adviser has been banned for eight years after profiting from losing £7 million ($8.7 million) of his clients' money in risky investments, a government agency said Wednesday. Gerard Blakemore was disqualified from being a company director on Feb. 24 after signing a disqualification undertaking, the Insolvency Service said. Blakemore did not dispute that he had breached his duties as the sole director of Blakemore Wealth Management Ltd. when he invested his clients' pensions into high-risk schemes without inquiring about whether they were suitable. This included pouring £8.3 million into an unregulated overseas company, the Insolvency Service said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS