Investors Urged To Buy More Shares During Pandemic

Law360, London (April 1, 2020, 5:14 PM BST) -- Existing investors should buy a bigger proportion of shares in listed companies during rights issues in order to help businesses pull in cash to weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus, a standards setter said Wednesday. The Pre-Emption Group, a professional body that works in association with the Financial Reporting Council, called on existing shareholders to consider buying up to 20% of shares issued by companies during the coronavirus outbreak. Investors that already hold shares in companies collectively have a right of first refusal on up to 10% of any subsequent shares issued by a listed company under the 2006 Companies...

