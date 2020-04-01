Canadian Cannabis Grower To Restructure With $2.8M Loan

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Troubled Canadian cannabis grower James E. Wagner Cultivation Corp. said Wednesday that it will seek creditor protection as it undergoes restructuring with $4 million in interim financing from Trichome Financial Corp. Trichome agreed to set a price floor for any future sale of the company with a stalking horse bid, through which the cannabis industry lender will potentially purchase JWC’s assets. The grower said an Ontario court was likely to accept its application for restructuring under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act on Wednesday. JWC said the CA$4 million ($2.8 million) debtor-in-possession loan would allow the company to continue day-to-day operations and...

