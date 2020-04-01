Hemp Co. Says Seed Producer Cutting It Out of US Sales

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin hemp seed seller is suing Canadian hemp company Terramax over Terramax’s efforts to terminate their contract to market industrial hemp seed in the U.S., claiming Terramax is just trying to give the rights to another business. In a suit moved to Wisconsin federal court on Tuesday, Legacy Hemp LLC says Terramax is threatening to terminate their contract to have Legacy distribute Terramax’s X-59 hemp seed in the United States based on a misreading of what states Legacy is able to operate in. Legacy Hemp first sued Terramax in Wisconsin state court on March 10. The suit accuses Terramax of...

