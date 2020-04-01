5th Circ. Swap Was Rare Defeat For Trump On Court Picks

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- When the White House announced a new nominee for the Fifth Circuit this week, it constituted a rare admission of defeat for one of President Donald Trump's judicial picks and illustrated how opposition from the president's own party can derail a nomination. Tapping Mississippi state Judge Cory T. Wilson for the Fifth Circuit on Monday meant abandoning the elevation of U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden, who was nominated last summer but ran into trouble from a few Republicans. More than three years into the Trump administration, this was just the second failed appellate nomination and 12th overall judicial pick to...

