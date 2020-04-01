CFPB Issues Credit Reporting Guidance Amid Pandemic

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau offered guidance Wednesday about how it plans to handle consumer credit reporting oversight during the coronavirus pandemic, saying it will give companies some flexibility on meeting dispute investigation deadlines and won't go after them for telling credit bureaus about payment help given to borrowers. In a statement, the CFPB said it supports efforts to assist struggling borrowers and expects lenders to abide by the restrictions on negative credit reporting enacted last week as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, which requires creditors to keep reporting borrowers' accounts as current when payment...

