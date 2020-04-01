FTC, Axon Spar Over Jurisdiction In Federal Court

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Police body camera maker Axon Enterprises sparred with the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday during a hearing held over the phone before an Arizona federal judge over whether the court can hear Axon’s constitutional challenge of the agency’s structure and merger review process. U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza issued a tentative ruling March 10 indicating that he would likely toss the suit, which was filed hours before the commission lodged a complaint through its in-house proceedings seeking to unwind Axon’s completed purchase of a supplier. The ruling was intended to help the sides focus their arguments ahead of Wednesday’s hearing...

