Animal CBD Dealer Sued For Shorting Supplier On $6M Deal

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A CBD supplier formed to serve as the exclusive maker of oil pens for Earth Animal Ventures has sued the pet product distributor for allegedly reneging on a purchase agreement and depriving the supplier of $4.8 million of revenue in a $5.95 million deal. Sage Fulfillment told a Connecticut federal court Wednesday that Earth Animal agreed to buy a minimum of 400,000 units of its proprietary CBD gel and applicator pen for pets per year but failed to honor the arrangement, walking away after purchasing only 75,000 units. As a result, Sage banked only $1.1 million on the pens, the company...

