Coal Cos. Linked To W.Va. Gov. Must Pay $5M Safety Fines

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court signed off on a deal Thursday that lets the government collect $5 million in unpaid penalties from two dozen coal companies, all of which are associated with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his family, to settle allegations they flouted federal mine safety requirements. U.S. District Judge Glen E. Conrad signed off on the agreement, which brings an end to the government’s civil suit filed in May, accusing 23 companies of not forking over any of the $4.8 million in fines they racked up by allegedly committing over 2,000 Federal Mine Safety and Health Act violations at...

