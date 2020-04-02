IRS Summons In French Probe Can Proceed, Court Says

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A third-party IRS summons on a U.S. citizen's bank records related to an investigation into a French company's tax debt can proceed, an Indiana federal court has ruled, rejecting the citizen's argument that the summons was not properly authorized. The Internal Revenue Service summons, issued Oct. 8 to JPMorgan Chase & Co. seeking the bank records of Joseph Dadon, can go forward because there is no conflict between federal tax laws and a tax treaty between the U.S. and France, the court ruled Wednesday. That treaty allows the U.S. to issue a summons at the request of the French government and...

