Enviros Urge FERC To Pull Plug On Refinery Pipeline Project

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Columbia Riverkeeper told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it shouldn’t give a Williams Cos. unit more time to construct a 3-mile pipeline addition that would serve a proposed Washington state methanol refinery, arguing that the refinery continues to be burdened by red tape. The unit’s Kalama lateral project’s sole purpose is to provide gas supplies to Northwest Innovation Works LLC’s planned methanol refinery. The refinery, however, remains held up by permitting delays and political opposition, and landowners near the project shouldn’t have to continue to wonder if their land will be condemned, the environmental group said in a Wednesday filing....

