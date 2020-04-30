A Closer Look At Fed. Circ. Ruling On PTAB Joinder

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's recent decision in Facebook Inc. v. Windy City Innovations LLC[1] is the rare case where the dicta might matter more than the holding. The case's holding resolved significant issues regarding joinder in inter partes review proceedings. But the additional views of the judges, offered in an unusual concurring opinion, are likely to sweep more broadly still. That concurring opinion — joined by all three judges who heard the case — argued that courts should never defer to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's Precedential Opinion Panel on questions of statutory interpretation. ...

