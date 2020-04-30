Questions Raised By The Proposed Vertical Merger Guidelines

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- In January of this year, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission released the first joint draft vertical merger guidelines in the agencies' history, and the first update to the DOJ's nonhorizontal merger guidance since 1984. In the public comment period that followed, 74 comments were submitted by a range of authors, from economists and antitrust lawyers to consumer and small business advocacy groups. On March 11, the DOJ held a workshop with antitrust practitioners to discuss the issues that arose in the comments. Both the written comments and discussions at the workshop generally applaud the draft guidelines...

