Law360, London (April 2, 2020, 3:09 PM BST) -- Britain’s accounting watchdog said Thursday it has fined KPMG and a senior partner a total of £484,000 ($600,000) for falling to challenge a client during an audit over information provided about complicated payments by suppliers. The Financial Reporting Council did not name the company but said the penalty was connected to the Big Four auditor’s review of its 2015-16 financial statement. KPMG’s initial fine of £700,000 was reduced to £455,000 because it cooperated and reached an early settlement, the FRC said. Senior partner Nicola Quayle was fined £45,000, which was cut to £29,250 because she cooperated. Quayle was also ordered to...

