McDermott Snags Finance Partner In London

Law360, London (April 2, 2020, 5:25 PM BST) -- Chicago-based law firm McDermott Will & Emery said Thursday it has brought on a new finance partner with expertise in social impact investing to join its London office. The firm said Ranajoy Basu, a finance attorney with experience in the U.K. and India, will take a leading role in developing its new structured finance division in London. Hamid Yunis, managing partner of the firm’s London office, described Basu as an “outstanding finance lawyer” who has “worked with clients globally and, in particular, from the U.K. and India.” Yunis said Basu is one of the leading lawyers in social impact finance — investing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS