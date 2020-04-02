Tennessee To Require Sales Tax From Marketplace Facilitators

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Tennessee will require out-of-state marketplace facilitators with more than $500,000 in sales to customers in the state during the previous 12 months to collect and remit sales and use tax, under a bill recently signed into law by the governor. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed S.B. 2182 on Wednesday. The bill, proposed on behalf of Lee's administration, requires those defined as marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales and use tax on behalf of marketplace sellers for sales in the state beginning Oct. 1. The measure will end Tennessee's status as one of only a handful of states that do not impose tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS