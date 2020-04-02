IRS May Have Missed $243M In Pot Biz Taxes, TIGTA Says

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT) -- The IRS may have missed out on $242.6 million in unassessed taxes against marijuana businesses in three states that likely claimed prohibited business expense deductions, according to a report by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration released Thursday. IRS oversight failed to detect that many marijuana businesses in California, Washington and Oregon may have improperly deducted business expenses, according to a report by the agency's watchdog. (AP) Despite high levels of tax noncompliance among marijuana businesses, the Internal Revenue Service does not have coordinated, nationwide methods to flag tax returns by cannabis companies for examination, the agency's federal watchdog said in...

