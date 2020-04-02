Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Seyfarth, 'Skill' Defense On The Outs In US Soccer Pay Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP asked to withdraw as U.S. Soccer’s counsel in a high-profile pay equity dispute with the members of the U.S. Women’s National Team the same day the football federation disavowed its much-criticized argument that the women earned less than male players because they’re less skilled.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team has accused U.S. Soccer of underpaying them in violation of the Equal Pay Act. (AP) Seyfarth was the sole firm on the controversial March 9 brief, which sparked a public backlash that led then-U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro to step down and the federation to bring on Latham...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!