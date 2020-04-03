Telegram Order Raises Questions About Crypto Fundraising

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The highly anticipated order in the SEC's case against Telegram Group Inc. has added some clarity to the application of securities laws to digital token offerings, with attorneys saying the commission's initial win might nudge blockchain companies to consider different types of fundraising options. Telegram's $1.7 billion offering of its Gram digital tokens has now been halted indefinitely by U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, about half a year after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission first brought the action in New York federal court against the messaging company. Judge Castel's March 24 order granting the SEC a preliminary injunction drew...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS