The Era Of Video Mediation Is Here — Or Is It?

Negotiation thrives on physical presence. Handshakes, eye contact, shared meals, and long meetings in stuffy conference rooms are everyday tools of the trade, and with good reason: Negotiators who meet in person reach better deals than those who negotiate online, research shows. Face-to-face meetings offer invaluable nonverbal and verbal cues, such as eye contact, body language, and tone of voice, that facilitate understanding and build lasting bonds.[1]

On March 10, 1876, a new invention sent an invisible electrical signal through a pair of copper wires. On the other end of those wires, the signal was converted to sound waves and Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant heard the now-famous words: "Watson — come here — I want to see you."



Later that same year, across the Atlantic, the chief engineer at the British Post Office boldly claimed that "The Americans have need for the telephone, but we do not. We have plenty of messenger boys."



Meanwhile, over in America, the President of the Western Union Telegraph Company asserted that "This 'telephone' has too many shortcomings to be seriously considered as a means of communication."[3]



